Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2020: PHX,FTEK,NBL,PACD

Energy stocks extended their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.5% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.19 higher at $24.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 85 cents to $30.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) was 4.5% higher after late Thursday reporting net income of $0.58 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, excluding a $1.09 per share non-cash impairment charge, improving on $0.00 during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Fuel Tech (FTEK) still was 87% higher in late trade, earlier Friday rising as much as 217%, after announcing two demonstration orders for its targeted in-furnace injection technology in biomass-fired boilers at a pair of industrial plants. Fuel Tech did not identify the customers but it said both projects are slated to begin before the end of June, and if successful, could lead to their ongoing commercial use at both plants and generate between $500,000 to $750,000 in yearly revenue at each facility.

Noble Energy (NBL) climbed 12% after the oil and natural gas producer Friday reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.18 per share for its Q2 ended March 31, reversing an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q2 net income of $0.02 per share, excluding one-time items.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) turned lower this afternoon, slipping almost 3%, after late Thursday saying it was withdrawing its FY20 financial outlook, citing the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results for the contract drill rig operator.

