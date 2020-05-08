Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2020: FTEK,NBL,PACD

Energy stocks were mostly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 43 cents to $23.98 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 85 cents to $30.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.4 lower%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 4.8% gain in recent trading.

In company news, Fuel Tech (FTEK) was more than 109% higher this afternoon, earlier Friday rising as much as 217%, after it said it received two demonstration orders for its targeted in-furnace injection technology in biomass-fired boilers at a pair of industrial plants. Fuel Tech did not identify the customers but it said both projects are slated to begin before the end of June, and if successful, could lead to their ongoing commercial use at both plants and generate between $500,000 to $750,000 in yearly revenue at each facility.

Noble Energy (NBL) climbed 10% after the oil and natural gas producer Friday reported a non-GAAP profit of $0.18 per share for its Q2 ended March 31, reversing an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q2 net income of $0.02 per share, excluding one-time items.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) turned lower in afternoon trading, slipping almost 4%, after late Thursday saying it was withdrawing its FY20 financial outlook, citing the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results for the contract drillrig operator.

