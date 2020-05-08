Energy
FET

Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2020: FET, PACD, ENLC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 3% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.71 at $24.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.60 to $30.06 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) was gaining more than 15% even after it posted an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.20 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12 per share.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) was up more than 9% as it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.81 per diluted share, which was narrower than the net loss of $1.12 in the comparable period last year. The average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.82 per share.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was rallying past 8% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.59 per share compared with the $0.45 loss per unit in the prior-year period. Analysts had projected earnings per share of $0.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FET PACD ENLC XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular