Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2020: FET, PACD, ENLC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 3% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.71 at $24.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.60 to $30.06 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) was gaining more than 15% even after it posted an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.20 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12 per share.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) was up more than 9% as it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.81 per diluted share, which was narrower than the net loss of $1.12 in the comparable period last year. The average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.82 per share.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was rallying past 8% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.59 per share compared with the $0.45 loss per unit in the prior-year period. Analysts had projected earnings per share of $0.05.

