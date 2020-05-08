Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Commerzbank/Goldman Sachs/EIA reports from the first paragraph.)

Crude headed for gains of more than 30% in less than two weeks as IHS Markit forecast a production cut of up to 17 million barrels per day in the second quarter and the US oil rig count slumped to a decade-low.

Brent futures increased by 3.2% to $30.39 intraday, up from $19.99 as of April 27, and West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 3.4% to $24.36, versus $12.78 over the same period. Crude prices also firmed up following Saudi Arabia's "surprise" offer of "much lower" discounts on June shipments signaled a willingness to end a recent price war with Russia.

IHS Markit expects as much as 17 million barrels per day of total liquids output -- including almost 14 million barrels per day of crude oil production -- to be cut or shut-in over April to June, according to a report Friday.

"The Great Shut-In, a rapid and brutal adjustment of global oil supply to a lower level of demand is underway," Jim Burkhard, head of oil markets at IHS Markit, said. "All producing countries are subject to the same brutal market forces. Some will be impacted more than others. But there is nowhere to hide."

An alliance between the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed in a meeting on April 12 to cut joint output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1 to stabilize a volatile energy market, which witnessed for the first time ever negative pricing on West Texas Intermediate May futures.

"Saudi Arabia surprised observers considerably by offering its customers much lower discounts on June shipments as compared with the respective crude oil benchmarks," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said in a report early on Friday. "Prices of Arab Light were increased by almost $7 per barrel for European customers."

Saudi and Russia returned to the table after a previous agreement to lower production by 1.7 million barrels per day expired at the end of March after OPEC-plus failed to reach a deal over its response to the coronavirus crisis, which has plunged demand for oil by more than 20 million barrels per day, or roughly 20% of global consumption.

However, Goldman Sachs said in a report recently that demand for oil was beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting of the Chinese economy. "However, there remains a substantial inventory overhang through" the second half of 2020 when we expect WTI crude oil price to be around $30, Goldman analysts led by Brian Singer said.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels over a week to May 1, compared with expectations for a 7.8 million-barrel jump in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said the US oil rig count plunged by 33 to 292 during the week that ended May 8, its lowest level since September 2009.

As of March 13, data show 683 oil rigs were operating in the US, meaning the slump since then has been 391 rigs. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US plummeted by 34 to 374 as gas rigs slid by one to 80.

In Canada, the oil rig count was flat at seven, while the gas count slipped by one to 19 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 35 to 400, compared with 1,051 a year ago.

