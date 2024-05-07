Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2024: HNRA, SRE, CEIX, BP

Energy stocks edged higher late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index and the Dow Jones US Utilities index both gained 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed at $78.49 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 0.1% to $83.24 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.5% to $2.205 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, HNR Acquisition (HNRA) said it regained compliance with the NYSE's requirement for timely filing of financial reports. The company also said it received from its auditing firm an opinion with "going concern" qualification for its audited financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31. The stock slumped 7.7%.

Sempra (SRE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.34 a diluted share, down from $1.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34. The stock rose 1.3%.

Consol Energy (CEIX) reported Q1 earnings of $3.39 a share, down from $6.55 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. The stock jumped 3.4%.

BP (BP) reported Q1 underlying earnings of $0.97 per American depositary share, down from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.02. The stock declined 3.8%.

