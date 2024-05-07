News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2024: BP, BSM, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

May 07, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) fell nearly 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was also down about 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $77.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.8% to $82.87 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 0.6% at $2.18 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) shares were more than 2% lower after it reported lower Q1 underlying earnings and revenue.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) shares were down more than 2% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Duke Energy (DUK) stock was marginally higher after it reported higher Q1 earnings and operating revenue.

