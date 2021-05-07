Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2021: NFE, ET, ENB

Energy stocks were down ahead of Friday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 1% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also down 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.19%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.63 at $64.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.56 to $67.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were a penny higher at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) was up nearly 4% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.21 per share and revenue of $145.7 million compared with a loss of $0.32 per share and revenue of $74.5 million last year. Analysts were expecting a $0.01 per share profit. It is also forming a joint venture with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI) to commercialize renewable and low-carbon fuels.

Energy Transfer (ET) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.21 per unit and revenue of $17 billion compared with a loss of $0.32 per unit and revenue of $11.63 billion a year earlier.

Enbridge (ENB) was 0.73% lower after it booked Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.81 ($0.67) per share, down from C$0.83 per share a year ago.

