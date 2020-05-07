Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2020: WPX, LPI, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rallied past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.14 at $26.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.66 to $31.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.98 per 1 million BTU.

WPX Energy (WPX) was 7% higher after posting Q1 adjusted net income of $0.07 per diluted share, an increase from $0.05 for the corresponding period last year. The average analyst forecast compiled by Capital IQ was $0.05.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was gaining 7% as it reported Q1 adjusted net income of $0.09 per share, down from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $205 million, compared with $208.9 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $186.6 million.

EQT (EQT) was advancing by more than 2% as it posted Q1 adjusted profit of $0.14 per share, down from $0.83 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a breakeven.

