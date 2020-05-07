Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2020: TRGP,CNP,LPI

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $1.16 to $25.25 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 76 cents to $30.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.94 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% gain.

In company news, Targa Resources (TRGP) rose almost 17% after the natural gas gathering and processor reported non-GAAP Q1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization topping Wall Street estimates. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31 increased to $428.1 million from $304.2 during the same quarter last year and beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $386.6 million.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was nearly 13% higher after the oil and natural gas company Thursday said it secured $1.4 billion in new equity from a mix of new and existing investors, including Elliott Management, Fidelity and Bluescape Energy. The investment included $725 million in convertible preferred shares priced at $15.31 apiece and $675 million in common stock at $16.08 per share.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was up 4.3% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.09 per share on $205 million in revenue, topping Street views expecting adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share and $186.6 million in revenue.

