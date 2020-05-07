Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/07/2020: GLOG,WMC,TRGP,CNP,LPI

MT Newswires
Energy stocks eased from their prior advance this afternoon after crude oil prices reversed course. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 44 cents lower at $23.55 per barrel, giving back an earlier rise above $25 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 49 cents to $29.23 per barrel. Natural gas futures slipped 5 cents to $1.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, GasLog (GLOG) turned narrowly lower again late in Thursday trading, giving back a recent gain that followed the liquified natural gas carrier company reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.15 per share, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share.

Targa Resources (TRGP) rose 15% after the natural gas gathering and processor reported non-GAAP Q1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization topping Wall Street estimates. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31 increased to $428.1 million from $304.2 during the same quarter last year and beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $386.6 million.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was more than 10% higher after the oil and natural gas company Thursday said it secured $1.4 billion in new equity from a mix of new and existing investors, including Elliott Management, Fidelity and Bluescape Energy. The investment included $725 million in convertible preferred shares priced at $15.31 apiece and $675 million in common stock at $16.08 per share.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) climbed 5% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.09 per share on $205 million in revenue, topping Street views expecting adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share and $186.6 million in revenue.

