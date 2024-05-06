Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, MMAT, AESI, SO

Energy stocks were rising premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) advanced 3.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $78.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.7% to $83.52 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.8% at $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

Meta Materials (MMAT) shares slumped 29% after the company said it received board approval to slash its workforce by about 80% to address challenges related to liquidity and securing additional financing.

Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) said that its net income and total sales increased in Q1, its board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share, and appointed Blake McCarthy as chief financial officer, effective May 13. The company's shares slid 5.3% pre-bell Monday.

Southern Company (SO) shares were down 0.8% after the company said it launched an offering of $1.1 billion of convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2027 in a private placement.

