News & Insights

Energy
ALE

Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2024: ALE, NWN, AESI, XOM, CVX

May 06, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.7% to $78.69 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.5% to $83.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 2.7% to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Allete (ALE) will to be taken private by a partnership led by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal worth $6.2 billion, including debt. Allete shares fell 1.6%.

Northwest Natural (NWN) reported Q1 earnings of $1.69 per diluted share, down from $2.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.81. The stock dropped 2.2%.

Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) shares rose 3.7%. The company reported lower-than-expected Q1 results while raising its dividend.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chief Executive Darren Woods said he sees arbitration with Chevron (CVX) over a Guyanese asset lasting into 2025. The companies still need to appoint a third arbitrator before they go into the discovery phase, Woods told CNBC in an interview. Exxon and Chevron shares both gained 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALE
NWN
AESI
XOM
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.