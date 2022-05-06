Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2022: OXY,BE,CLMT

Energy stocks were trading higher as a group this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both climbing 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead by $2.51 to $110.77 per barrel while Brent crude was gaining $2.15 to $113.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.57 lower at $8.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 2.4% after saying shareholders rejected a proposal by an activist environmental group calling on the energy major to set short-, medium- and long-term targets to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

Bloom Energy (BE) plunged over 16% after late Thursday reporting a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.32 per share compared with a loss of $0.07 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss for the three months ended March 31. Revenue for the on-site power generator company increased 3.6% year-over-year to $201 million, trailing the $220.8 million Street view.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) dropped 6.4% after the petroleum additives company Friday reported a Q1 net loss of $1.18 per unit, paring its $1.82 per unit loss during the same quarter in 2021 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.55 loss.

