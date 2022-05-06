Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2022: NRG,OXY,BE,CLMT

Energy stocks continue to trade higher as a group this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, has turned 0.4% lower this afternoon while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.51 higher at $109.77 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was gaining $1.98 to $112.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 74 at $8.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NRG Energy (NRG) rose 9.4% after the electric utility firm reported Q1 net income of $7.17 per share, reversing its $0.33 per share net loss during the first three months of 2022 and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.62 per share. Revenue fell 23.4% year-over-year to $7.9 billion, also exceeding the $4.46 billion analyst mean.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 4.1% after saying shareholders rejected a proposal by an activist environmental group calling on the energy major to set short-, medium- and long-term targets to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

To the downside, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) dropped 7.4% after the petroleum additives company Friday reported a Q1 net loss of $1.18 per unit, paring its $1.82 per unit loss during the same quarter in 2021 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.55 loss.

Bloom Energy (BE) plunged nearly 21% after late Thursday reporting a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.32 per share compared with a loss of $0.07 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss for the three months ended March 31. Revenue for the on-site power generator company increased 3.6% year-over-year to $201 million, trailing the $220.8 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.