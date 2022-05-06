Energy
EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2022: EQNR, BKR, HAL, SLB, NFG, EOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.88%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.76% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.84 at $109.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.18 to $112.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.19 lower at $8.60 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 2% after saying it is extending service contracts totaling 20 billion Norwegian kroner ($2.13 billion) with Baker Hughes Norge (BKR), Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger Norge (SLB) for its oil fields in the Norwegian continental shelf.

EOG Resources (EOG) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.00 per diluted share, up from $3.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.69.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share, up from $1.34 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.62.

