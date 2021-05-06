Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2021: NJR,GNE,MUR,CNQ,CNQ.TO

Energy stocks pared much of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was rising 0.2% in late regular-hours trade while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was 0.2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.92 lower at $64.71 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.85 to $68.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.01 to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Jersey Resources (NJR) rose 2.2% after the natural gas utility reported better-than-expected net financial earnings for its fiscal Q2 and also raised its full-year profit forecast by $0.20 to a new range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was 1.5% higher, reversing an early 2% decline, after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of C$1.03 ($0.84) per share, compared with a C$0.25 per share net loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted EPS of C$0.85 per share.

To the downside, Murphy Oil (MUR) slid 1.2% after reporting a year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue to $380 million from $1 billion and trailing estimates expecting $491.5 million for the three months ended March 31.

Genie Energy (GNE) fell 0.7% after the electricity and natural gas utility reported a Q1 diluted net loss of $0.09 per share, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.