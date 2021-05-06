Energy
NJR

Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2021: NJR,GNE,MUR,CNQ,CNQ.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks pared much of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was rising 0.2% in late regular-hours trade while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was 0.2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.92 lower at $64.71 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.85 to $68.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.01 to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Jersey Resources (NJR) rose 2.2% after the natural gas utility reported better-than-expected net financial earnings for its fiscal Q2 and also raised its full-year profit forecast by $0.20 to a new range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was 1.5% higher, reversing an early 2% decline, after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of C$1.03 ($0.84) per share, compared with a C$0.25 per share net loss last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted EPS of C$0.85 per share.

To the downside, Murphy Oil (MUR) slid 1.2% after reporting a year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue to $380 million from $1 billion and trailing estimates expecting $491.5 million for the three months ended March 31.

Genie Energy (GNE) fell 0.7% after the electricity and natural gas utility reported a Q1 diluted net loss of $0.09 per share, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NJR GNE MUR CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular