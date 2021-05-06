Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2021: CNQ, XEC, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently shedding 0.04% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.34% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.19%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.18 at $65.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.11 to $68.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.03 ($0.84) per share from an adjusted loss of C$0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of C$0.85. Canadian Natural Resources was marginally lower recently.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.98 per share, up from $0.58 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $2.02 per share. Cimarex was down almost 2% in recent trading.

Sunoco (SUN) was 1% higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.78 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.63.

