Energy
CNQ

Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2021: CNQ, XEC, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently shedding 0.04% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.34% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.19%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.18 at $65.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.11 to $68.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.03 ($0.84) per share from an adjusted loss of C$0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of C$0.85. Canadian Natural Resources was marginally lower recently.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.98 per share, up from $0.58 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $2.02 per share. Cimarex was down almost 2% in recent trading.

Sunoco (SUN) was 1% higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.78 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ XEC SUN XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular