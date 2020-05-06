Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2020: DK, NEX, NR, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were largely advancing in premarket trading Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.44 at $23.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.06 to $29.91 per barrel and natural gas futures were 12 cents lower at $2.02 per 1 million BTU.

Delek US Holdings (DK) was gaining more than 4% even after it booked a Q1 adjusted loss of $1.74 per share, compared with earnings of $1.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.97.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was up more than 5% after it reported Q1 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share.

Newpark Resources (NR) was surging past 15% even as it posted Q1 net loss of $0.14 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06 per share.

