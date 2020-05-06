Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2020: DHT,CPG.CPG.TO,DK,NEX

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.5% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down about 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 62 cents lower at $23.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.30 to $29.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures dropped 19 cents to $1.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DHT Holdings (DHT) dropped 7.5% after the crude oil tanker company late Tuesday reported Q1 net income of $0.44 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the year-ago period but still lagging the average call of four analyst polled by Capital IQ expecting a $0.50 per share profit for the three months ended March 31.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was more than 5.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reporting adjusted Q1 net income of CAD0.09 per share, down compared with from CAD0.29 per share during the same quarter last year by still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.03 per share non-GAAP profit.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) slid 6% lower despite the hydraulic fracturing company reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.09 per share on $627.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an $0.18 per share non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended March 31 on $617.3 million in revenue.

Delek US Holdings (DK) declined 7.4% after the refinery company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $1.74 per share, reversing its $1.64 per share profit during the first three months of 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share net loss, excluding one-time items.

