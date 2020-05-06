Energy Sector Update for 05/06/2020: CPG,CPG.TO,DK,NEX

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.25 to $23.31 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.06 to $28.91 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 16 cents lower at $1.97 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 6.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 3.6%.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was more than 3% lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reporting adjusted Q1 net income of CAD0.09 per share, down compared with from CAD0.29 per share during the same quarter last year by still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.03 per share non-GAAP profit.

Delek US Holdings (DK) declined 6.2% after the refinery company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $1.74 per share, reversing its $1.64 per share profit during the first three months of 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share net loss, excluding one-time items.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) slid 7.5% lower despite the hydraulic fracturing company reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.09 per share on $627.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an $0.18 per share non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended March 31 on $617.3 million in revenue.

