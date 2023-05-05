News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2023: PBF, INSW, PAA, XLE, USO, UNG

May 05, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Energy stocks were rising premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.5% at $70.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.4% to reach $74.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.3% lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

PBF Energy (PBF) was rallying past 5% after it reported Q1 adjusted net income of $2.76 per diluted share, up from $0.35 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $9.30 billion from $9.14 billion a year earlier.

International Seaways (INSW) was over 6% higher after it reported a Q1 net income of $3.47 per diluted share, swinging from a net loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $287.1 million, up from $101.5 million a year earlier.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was advancing nearly 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted unit, up from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36.

