BP

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2023: BP, GLP, CLMT

May 05, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 4.1% to $71.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 4% to $75.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP's (BP) Launchpad division is weighing a sale of Lytt and Onyx Insight, expecting to raise "tens of millions of pounds," Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources. BP shares rose 3.2%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) jumped 9.6% after the company reported Q1 net income of $0.35 per unit, compared with a net loss of $1.18 a year earlier.

Global Partners (GLP) was up 2.7% after the company reported Q1 net income of $0.70 per diluted share. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

