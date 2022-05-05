Energy
WHD

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2022: WHD, COP, CRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.64%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.72% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.38 at $109.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.74 to $111.88 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.06 higher at $8.48 per 1 million BTU.

Cactus (WHD) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.29. Cactus was recently down almost 5%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.27, up from $0.69 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $3.22.

California Resources (CRC) was more than 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.13, down from $2.13 in the previous quarter. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHD COP CRC XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular