Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2022: WHD, COP, CRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.64%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.72% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.38 at $109.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.74 to $111.88 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.06 higher at $8.48 per 1 million BTU.

Cactus (WHD) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.29. Cactus was recently down almost 5%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.27, up from $0.69 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $3.22.

California Resources (CRC) was more than 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.13, down from $2.13 in the previous quarter. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.32.

