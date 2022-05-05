Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2022: DTM,MGEE,NS

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.78 to $107.03 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $0.51 to $109.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were climbing another $0.24 to $8.65 per 1 million BTU, rebounding from a brief decline that followed the Energy Information Administration Thursday saying commercial inventories grew by 77 billion cubic feet during the seven days ended April 29, topping market forecasts looking for a 68 billion cubic foot increase last week.

In company news, DT Midstream (DTM) fell 5.2% after the natural gas pipeline and gathering systems company said it earned $0.84 per share during Q1, down from an $0.88 per share profit last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.89 on a normalized basis.

MGE Energy (MGEE) declined 1% after the electricity and natural gas utility company Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.95 per share, down compared with its $0.97 per share profit during the March quarter in 2021 and trailing the single-analyst call expecting the company to earn $1.00 per share during the three months ended March 31.

Nustar Energy (NS) still was hanging on for a 1.4% gain this afternoon, easing from a 3.5% morning advance that followed the petroleum storage and transportation company reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, although Q1 revenue of $409.9 million lagged the $427.2 million two-analyst mean.

