Energy
DTM

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2022: DTM,MGEE,NS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.78 to $107.03 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $0.51 to $109.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were climbing another $0.24 to $8.65 per 1 million BTU, rebounding from a brief decline that followed the Energy Information Administration Thursday saying commercial inventories grew by 77 billion cubic feet during the seven days ended April 29, topping market forecasts looking for a 68 billion cubic foot increase last week.

In company news, DT Midstream (DTM) fell 5.2% after the natural gas pipeline and gathering systems company said it earned $0.84 per share during Q1, down from an $0.88 per share profit last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.89 on a normalized basis.

MGE Energy (MGEE) declined 1% after the electricity and natural gas utility company Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.95 per share, down compared with its $0.97 per share profit during the March quarter in 2021 and trailing the single-analyst call expecting the company to earn $1.00 per share during the three months ended March 31.

Nustar Energy (NS) still was hanging on for a 1.4% gain this afternoon, easing from a 3.5% morning advance that followed the petroleum storage and transportation company reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, although Q1 revenue of $409.9 million lagged the $427.2 million two-analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTM MGEE NS

Latest Energy Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular