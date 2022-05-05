Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2022: COP,DTM,MGEE,NS

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their Thursday losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.4% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.45 higher at $108.26 per barrel while Brent crude was climbing $0.67 to $110.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose another $0.37 to $8.78 per 1 million BTU, rebounding from a brief decline that followed the Energy Information Administration saying commercial inventories grew by 77 billion cubic feet during the seven days ended April 29, topping market forecasts looking for a 68 billion cubic foot increase last week.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) was ending 1.4% lower late in afternoon trading, recovering a more than 3% decline earlier Thursday, after the energy producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $3.27 per share, up from $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

DT Midstream (DTM) fell 6.1% after the natural gas pipeline and gathering systems company said it earned $0.84 per share during Q1, down from an $0.88 per share profit last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.89 on a normalized basis.

MGE Energy (MGEE) declined 1.3% after the electricity and natural gas utility company Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.95 per share, down compared with its $0.97 per share profit during the March quarter in 2021 and trailing the single-analyst call expecting the company to earn $1.00 per share during the three months ended March 31.

Nustar Energy (NS) was slipping 0.4 this afternoon, easing from a 3.5% morning advance that followed the petroleum storage and transportation company reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, although Q1 revenue of $409.9 million lagged the $427.2 million two-analyst mean.

