Energy
MGY

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2021: MGY,,RIG,UROY,URC.V

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.30 to $65.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.43 to $69.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) climbed 7.3% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.38 per share, reversing a non-GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 14.5% year over year to $207.7 million. The Street had been expecting a $0.27 per share adjusted profit on $197.2 million in revenue.

Transocean (RIG) rose 4.4% after its Q1 non-GAAP loss shrunk to $0.19 per share from $0.30 per share.

Uranium Royalty (UROY) fell 5.5% after disclosing a C$25 million bought-deal offering of 6.1 million common shares priced a C$4.10 each, or about 8.3% under its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGY RIG UROY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular