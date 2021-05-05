Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2021: MGY,,RIG,UROY,URC.V

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.30 to $65.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.43 to $69.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) climbed 7.3% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.38 per share, reversing a non-GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 14.5% year over year to $207.7 million. The Street had been expecting a $0.27 per share adjusted profit on $197.2 million in revenue.

Transocean (RIG) rose 4.4% after its Q1 non-GAAP loss shrunk to $0.19 per share from $0.30 per share.

Uranium Royalty (UROY) fell 5.5% after disclosing a C$25 million bought-deal offering of 6.1 million common shares priced a C$4.10 each, or about 8.3% under its last closing price.

