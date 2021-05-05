Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2021: DVN,MGY,,RIG,UROY,URC.V

Energy
Energy stocks gave back a portion of their outsized gains after crude oil turned negative this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.7% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 1.8% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.40 lower at $65.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.17 to $68.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) rose 7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported core Q1 earnings of $0.45 per share, more than tripling its $0.13 normalized profit during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.32 per share, excluding one-time items.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) climbed 5.5% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.38 per share, reversing a non-GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 14.5% year over year to $207.7 million. The Street had been expecting a $0.27 per share adjusted profit on $197.2 million in revenue.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) rose fractionally, bouncing back from a small decline after the energy infrastructure company reported a nearly 24% year-over-year drop in Q1 revenue to $98.8 million, lagging the $99.4 analyst mean. Net income fell to $0.13 per share from $0.28 per share last year, also trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share Q1 profit.

On the losing side, Uranium Royalty (UROY) fell 5.5% after disclosing a C$25 million bought-deal offering of 6.1 million common shares priced a C$4.10 each, or about 8.3% under its last closing price.

