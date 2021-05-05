Energy
DNOW

Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2021: DNOW, EC, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.87% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.09%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.87 at $66.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.93 to $69.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

NOW (DNOW) was slightly gaining as it booked a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.14 per share.

Ecopetrol (EC) was climbing past 2% after it posted Q1 net income attributable to the company of 3.084 trillion Colombian pesos ($809.1 million), up from 1.064 trillion pesos a year ago.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was slipping more than 6% as it swung to an adjusted loss of $0.53 per share in Q1 from earnings of $0.53 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNOW EC HFC XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular