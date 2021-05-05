Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2021: DNOW, EC, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.87% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.09%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.87 at $66.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.93 to $69.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

NOW (DNOW) was slightly gaining as it booked a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.14 per share.

Ecopetrol (EC) was climbing past 2% after it posted Q1 net income attributable to the company of 3.084 trillion Colombian pesos ($809.1 million), up from 1.064 trillion pesos a year ago.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was slipping more than 6% as it swung to an adjusted loss of $0.53 per share in Q1 from earnings of $0.53 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.46.

