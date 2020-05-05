Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2020: XLE, USO, UNG, MPC, PE, BSM

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up more than 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) also rose 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) added more than 4%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $2.77 to $23.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.39 to $29.59 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $2.09 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Black Stone Minerals (BSM), which gained more than 6% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.34 per share, up from $0.02 in the earlier year quarter. Revenue totaled $183.1 million, up from $83.8 million a year ago.

(+) Parsley Energy (PE), which added more than 5% after posting adjusted EPS of $0.29 in Q1, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $564.80 million from $427.67 million over the same period.

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which also rose more than 5%. The company posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share, wider than the $0.09 loss per share reported a year earlier. Revenue totaled $24.08 billion for the March quarter, down from $28.6 billion for the year-ago period.

