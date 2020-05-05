Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2020: CEQP,NS,MPC

Energy
Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $4.41 to $24.80 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $3.54 to $30.74 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 16 cents higher at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 9.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund also was increasing 6.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% gain.

In company news, Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) climbed almost 12%, with shares of the natural gas and crude oil producer overcoming a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, expanding on a $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share profit. Revenue fell to $727.9 million from $835.2 million, also lagging the $776.41 million analyst mean.

Nustar Energy (NS) rose 10% after the petroleum-storage company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.39 per share, reversing from its adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) declined almost 1% after the refinery company saw its Q1 revenue decline to $24.08 billion during the three months ended March 31 from $28.6 billion during the year-ago period and trailing the $27.96 billion analyst mean.

