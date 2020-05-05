Energy Sector Update for 05/05/2020: BSM,CEQP,NS,MPC

Energy stocks backed away from the prior session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.17 higher at $24.56 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $3.87 to $31.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 11 cents to $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Black Stone Minerals (BSM) advanced almost 10% after the oil and natural gas royalties company announced a new agreement to develop shale acreage in the Shelby Trough Haynesville and Bossier tracts in Texas for privately held Aethon Energy. The deal calls on Black Stone to drill at least four wells during its first 12 months beginning July 1 and increasing to 15 wells or more during the third year of the agreement. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) climbed 10%, with shares of the natural gas and crude oil producer overcoming a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, expanding on a $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share profit. Revenue fell to $727.9 million from $835.2 million, also lagging the $776.41 million analyst mean.

Nustar Energy (NS) rose 5.1% after the petroleum-storage company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.39 per share, reversing from its adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) declined 2% after the refinery company saw its Q1 revenue decline to $24.08 billion during the three months ended March 31 from $28.6 billion during the year-ago period and trailing the $27.96 billion analyst mean.

