Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2023: SHEL, COP, NE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $68.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2% to reach $72.45 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) was over 1% higher after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $1.20 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose to $86.96 billion from $84.2 billion a year earlier.

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, down from $3.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.07. ConocoPhillips was marginally advancing pre-bell.

Noble (NE) was rising past 3% after it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share from a $0.12 loss per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $610.1 million from $210.2 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.