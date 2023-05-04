Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2023: EQNR, NFE, SHEL

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $69.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $73.29 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 54 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 28, slightly faster than the 52 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 79 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 2.063 trillion cubic feet are 33% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 20% above their five-year average.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) shares rose 3% after the company reported Q1 diluted earnings per share of $1.59, up from $1.46 a year earlier.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares rose over 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83.

Shell (SHEL) was 1.5% higher after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $1.20 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose to $86.96 billion from $84.2 billion a year earlier.

