Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2022: LTHM,SUN,ROCC

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $4.13 to $106.54 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $4.49 to $109.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.44 higher at $8.39 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Livent (LTHM) gained nearly 22% after the lithium battery producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts and raised its 2022 outlook.

Sunoco (SUN) rose 2.2% after the petroleum refinery company reported a $2.32 profit per unit for its Q1 ended March 31, up from $1.60 per share during the year-ago period and topping the $0.88 mean. Net sales increased 27% to $5.4 billion, compared with the $4.5 billion Street view.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) added 1.1% after the energy producer late Tuesday announced plans to to acquire three oil producing properties "largely contiguous" with its existing assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas for around $64 million in cash.

