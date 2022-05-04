Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2022: GNRC,LTHM,SUN,ROCC

Energy stocks were finishing sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.9% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $5.40 higher at $107.81 per barrel despite the Energy Information Administration reporting a surprise increase of 1.3 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended April 29 compared with market expectations for a 829,000-barrel decline last week. North Sea Brent crude was gaining $4.49 to $109.46 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.46 to $8.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Generac Holdings (GNRC) increased 14% on Wednesday after the power generation and storage equipment company reported Q1 results exceeding analyst consensus calls for the three months ended March 31 and also raised its guidance for FY22 sales growth above Wall Street estimates. The company now sees its FY22 sales rising between 36% to 40% over its $3.74 billion in sales last year, up from its prior range looking for a 32% to 36%

increase and exceeding the analyst mean expecting 34% year-over-year growth to $5.01 billion in FY22 sales.

Livent (LTHM) gained over 29% after the lithium battery producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also raised its 2022 outlook.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) added 6.2% after the energy producer overnight announced plans to to acquire three oil-producing properties "largely contiguous" with its existing assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas for around $64 million in cash.

Sunoco (SUN) rose 3.2% after the petroleum refinery company reported a $2.32 per unit profit for its Q1 ended March 31, up from 1.60 per share during the year-ago period and topping the $0.88 per share analyst mean. Net sales increased 27% to $5.40 billion compared with the $4.50 billion Street view.

