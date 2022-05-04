Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2022: EQNR, MUR, GTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 8% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.86 at $106.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained $3.43 to $109.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.378 higher at $8.332 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) was gaining nearly 5% in value after it reported a Q1 net income of $1.46 per diluted share, up from $0.57 a year earlier.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was over 2% higher after it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.73 per diluted share, up from $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) reported a Q1 net profit of $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.10 per share. Gran Tierra Energy was recently down more than 1%.

