Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2021: COP, SU, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining 0.39% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.56%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.91 at $65.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.01 to $68.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.99 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was climbing past 1% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, up from adjusted EPS of $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.53.

Suncor Energy (SU) was advancing by more than 1% as it swung to Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings of C$0.49 ($0.40) per share from a loss of C$0.28 a year earlier.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was marginally gaining as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.20 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

