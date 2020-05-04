Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2020: KLXE, SMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining around 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 6% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.51 at $19.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.50 to $25.94 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $1.97 per 1 million BTU.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) was surging more than 41% after the company and Quintana Energy Services (QES) announced an all-stock merger deal that was approved by both of the firms' boards. Quintana Energy was up nearly 16% after the announcement.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was declining by more than 18% as it agreed to purchase Summit Midstream Partners LLC, the owner of its general partner, from Energy Capital Partners II LLC for $35 million plus warrants covering 10 million of the company's common units.

