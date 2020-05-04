Energy Sector Update for 05/04/2020: BROG,EQT,OXY,TOT

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 50 cents to $20.28 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 46 cents to $26.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $1.98 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 5.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was down fractionally.

In company news, Brooge Energy (BROG) rose just over 5% after saying its Brooge Petroleum and Gas subsidary signed an off-take contract to store oil at its Phase I facility in the United Arab Emirates for an unnamed "super major" oil trading company for a six-month period that started April 28. The contract also is renewable for another six months if both parties agree.

EQT (EQT) climbed about 1% after Goldman Sachs Monday raised its price target on the natural gas producer by $1.50 to $14.75 a share and also reiterated its buy rating on the company's stock.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell about 2.32% after reportedly failing to raise the full proceeds for its $8.8 billion sale of Anadarko assets in Africa to French energy major Total SA (TOT) after the Algerian government temporarily withheld its approval for the deal. The company and the Algerian government previously completed asset sales in Mozambique and South Africa, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.