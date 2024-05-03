Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2024: TRP, LNG, PAA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $79.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.2% to $83.85 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 0.1% at $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

TC Energy (TRP) was up almost 3% after it reported higher Q1 comparable earnings and revenue.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was over 1% higher even after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was up 0.8% after it reported Q1 adjusted net income that topped market expectations.

