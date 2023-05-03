Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2023: PSX, MUR, KRP, ENLC

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed, erasing earlier gains.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended April 28 following a decrease of 6.1 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.1% to $68.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slumping 3.7% to $75.62 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Phillips 66 (PSX) climbed 2.5% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.56.

Murphy Oil (MUR) shares rose 0.2% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) shares were dropping 5.4%. The company posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per diluted unit, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter was $1.77 billion, down from $2.23 billion a year ago. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.3 billion.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) reported Q1 earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.17. The shares were down 3.3%.

