News & Insights

Energy
MUR

Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2023: MUR, KRP, ENLC

May 03, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended April 28 following a decrease of 6.1 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.2% to $68.68 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 3.8% to $72.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) shares rose 1.6% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) reported Q1 earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.17. The shares were down 3.3%.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) shares were dropping 2.6%. The company posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per diluted unit, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12. Revenue declined.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MUR
KRP
ENLC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.