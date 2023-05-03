Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2023: MUR, KRP, ENLC

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended April 28 following a decrease of 6.1 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.2% to $68.68 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 3.8% to $72.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) shares rose 1.6% after the company's Q1 adjusted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) reported Q1 earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.17. The shares were down 3.3%.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) shares were dropping 2.6%. The company posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per diluted unit, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12. Revenue declined.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.