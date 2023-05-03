Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2023: ENLC, PSX, GPOR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.99% at $69.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.72% to $73.27 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.26% lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was climbing past 3% after it posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per diluted unit, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.56.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) was slightly advancing after it reported Q1 net income of $22.90 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $23.23 a year earlier. Two of three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.97, if comparable.

