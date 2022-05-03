Energy
CVI

Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2022: CVI,AMRC,DVN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.93 to $103.24 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.93 to $105.65 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were surging $0.55 higher to $8.02 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CVR Energy (CVI) climbed nearly 14% after the petroleum refinery and nitrogen fertilizer company reported a surprise GAAP profit for its Q1 ended March 31, earning $0.93 per share compared with a $0.39 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share loss. Revenue grew 62% year-over-year to $2.37 billion, also exceeding the $1.83 billion analyst mean.

Ameresco (AMRC) gained more than 11% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.36 per share, improving on its $0.25 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for the clean-energy technology firm earning $0.28 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose 88% to $474 million, blowing past the $410.8 million Street view.

Devon Energy (DVN) added 9.6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported core Q1 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates and also increasing its quarterly dividend by 27% to $1.27 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.88 per share compared with its $0.45 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.76 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVI AMRC DVN

Latest Energy Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular