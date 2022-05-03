Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2022: BP, MPC, VAL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining 0.65%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.13 at $103.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.06 to $105.52 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.50 higher at $7.97 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) shares were climbing past 5% as it reported Q1 underlying replacement cost profit of $1.92 per American depositary share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported Q1 net income of $1.49 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $1.23. Marathon Petroleum shares were recently up nearly 1%.

Valaris (VAL) shares were up nearly 4% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.51 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $4.56 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.96 per share.

