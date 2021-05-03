Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2021: ENBL, EPD, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.99%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.66% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was inclining by 0.38%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.13 at $63.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.25 to $66.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) was climbing past 1% as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.33 per share, up from earnings of $0.19 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by the Capital IQ estimated EPS for the quarter to be $0.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was gaining over 1% in value after it posted Q1 net earnings of $0.61 per common unit, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.48.

Eni (E), through its subsidiary Eni Australia, and Santos signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly seek cooperation opportunities in the sharing of infrastructure between the Barossa Project and the Evans Shoal development. Eni was advancing by about 2%.

