Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2021: BKR,CGRN,GEVO,TOT

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.87 to $64.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.82 to $67.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% gain/decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.8%.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 8.4% after Barclays raised its rating for the drill-rig company to overweight from equal-weight and increased its price target by $3 to $28 apiece.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) was fractionally higher after Monday saying it received an order for two of its C1000 Signature Series microturbine systems to be installed at a methane hydrate project surface facility in Alaska's North Slope near Prudhoe Bay.

Gevo (GEVO) has turned 1.2% lower, reversing a 4.4% gain from earlier Monday that followed the renewable fuels company saying it has completed the first phase of its joint development agreement with a Total (TOT) subsidiary to upgrade fusel oils into renewable isoamylene. Total shares were 1.4% higher.

