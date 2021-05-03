Energy Sector Update for 05/03/2021: AR,BKR,CGRN,GEVO,TOT

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.0% gain in late regular-hours trade and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.91 higher at $64.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.78 to $67.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 higher at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Antero Resources (AR) rose 9% after disclosing plans to redeem all $574.2 million of its 5.625% senior notes due 2023 on June 1 at par plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 8.5% after Barclays raised its rating for the drill-rig company to overweight from equal-weight and increased its price target by $3 to $28 apiece.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) was 1.4% higher after Monday saying it received an order for two of its C1000 Signature Series microturbine systems to be installed at a methane hydrate project surface facility in Alaska's North Slope near Prudhoe Bay.

Gevo (GEVO) was nearly 1% lower, reversing a 4.4% gain earlier Monday that followed the renewable fuels company saying it has completed the first phase of its joint development agreement with a Total (TOT) subsidiary to upgrade fusel oils into renewable isoamylene. Total shares were 2.2 higher.

