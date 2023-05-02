Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2023: RSG, CEIX, DTM, ARLP

Energy stocks tumbled late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down about 4.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.8% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling nearly 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 5.2% to $71.76 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 4.9% to $75.44 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.6% lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Republic Services (RSG) has signed a three-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 991 union in Mobile, Alabama. The company's shares were rising 0.2%.

Consol Energy (CEIX) reported Q1 net income of $230.4 million, compared with a loss of $4.45 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $179.6 million. The company's shares rose over 5%.

DT Midstream (DTM) fell 4.7% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP net income that trailed estimated by analysts.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) gained 0.6% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $1.45 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.24.

