CEIX

Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2023: CEIX, ARLP, DTM

May 02, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks tumbled Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 4.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.8% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.9% to $71.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 4.7% to $75.61 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.3% lower at $2.194 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Consol Energy (CEIX) reported Q1 net income of $230.4 million, compared with a loss of $4.45 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $179.6 million. The company's shares jumped 8.7%.

DT Midstream (DTM) fell 5.2% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP net income that trailed estimated by analysts.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) gained 0.7% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $1.45 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.24..

